Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Joe Allen: Loss of midfielder is devastating for Wales, says Joe Rodon

Joe Allen: Loss of midfielder is devastating for Wales, says Joe Rodon

BBC News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Wales defender Joe Rodon says the loss of Joe Allen is "absolutely devastating" for Ryan Giggs' squad ahead of Euro 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

The Chelsea starlet, the unproven Man Utd wonderkid and the in-form Cardiff City star: Joe Allen's Wales Euro 2020 replacements assessed

The Chelsea starlet, the unproven Man Utd wonderkid and the in-form Cardiff City star: Joe Allen's Wales Euro 2020 replacements assessedThe Stoke City midfielder is now a serious doubt for Wales after suffering an Achilles injury at the weekend
Wales Online

Wales’ Euro 2020 midfield options after Joe Allen ruled out

Wales suffered a huge Euro 2020 blow on Saturday when Joe Allen ruptured his Achilles tendon and was ruled out of this summer’s tournament.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

BBCSportWales

BBC Sport Wales After Joe Allen was ruled out of Euro 2020 with a ruptured achilles, defender Joe Rodon says the loss of the midfie… https://t.co/VJm38CA12a 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.