Tributes to Eggheads TV quiz star Dave Rainford who has died aged 49

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Tributes to Eggheads TV quiz star Dave Rainford who has died aged 49Eggheads host Jeremy Vine confirmed the death of Dave who was so good he was banned from taking part in pub quizzes.
Eggheads star Dave Rainford dies aged 51

Eggheads star Dave Rainford dies aged 51Host Jeremy Vine has led tributes to the quiz favourite, who was forced to step down from the show last year.
Daily Record


