Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Manchester is red and Billy Gilmour shines – 5 things from the Premier League

Manchester is red and Billy Gilmour shines – 5 things from the Premier League

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Manchester United secured derby bragging rights by defeating Manchester City, while Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti endured a forgettable return to Stamford Bridge.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester United v Manchester City: Premier League match preview

Manchester United v Manchester City: Premier League match preview 01:18

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's derby match against Manchester City.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'We try to do our normal life', says Guardiola on coronavirus threat [Video]'We try to do our normal life', says Guardiola on coronavirus threat

Pep Guardiola says that his Manchester City team will "try do do our normal life" as the threat of coronavirus grows.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published

Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League [Video]Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”. The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Andy Cole claims Manchester United are ‘a few years behind’ Liverpool and Man City but says return to Premier League glory isn’t far away

Manchester United are ‘a few years behind’ Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Red Devils legend Andy Cole. The Red Devils have stuttered in every...
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentSoccerNews.comDaily StarBBC Sport

Gabby Agbonlahor urges Aston Villa star Jack Grealish to SNUB Manchester United: ‘He could play for Barcelona or Juventus’

Gabby Agbonlahor claims Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is too good for Manchester United amid transfer links with the Red Devils. Grealish has been one of the...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.