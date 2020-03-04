Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Joe Swash beats Perri Kiely to win Dancing On Ice

Joe Swash beats Perri Kiely to win Dancing On Ice

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Joe Swash has won Dancing On Ice, taking the title from series favourite Perri Kiely.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice

Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice 01:14

 Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice TV star and his professional partner Alex Murphy claimed the coveted crown, after overcoming competition from Libby Clegg and Perri Kiely. The result of the series was announced by co-host Phillip Schofield. Phillip said: Joe was visibly delighted by his success and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Swash lost Dancing On Ice trophy [Video]Joe Swash lost Dancing On Ice trophy

Joe Swash lost the 'Dancing On Ice' trophy after being crowned the winner of the ITV skating show on Sunday night (08.03.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:18Published

Dancing On Ice's Joe Swash reveals horrific injury! [Video]Dancing On Ice's Joe Swash reveals horrific injury!

Joe Swash has reached the final of The Dancing On Ice Final but isn't very well! He's had to have hospital treatment ahead of the big skate on Sunday! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 05:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dancing on Ice 2020 winner confirmed as Joe Swash beats Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg

Dancing on Ice 2020 winner confirmed as Joe Swash beats Perri Kiely and Libby CleggLibby Clegg was eliminated during the Dancing On Ice final, meaning she and her partner Mark Hanretty have come in third place
Tamworth Herald

Viewers confused as backflipping Perri Kiely fails to win Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice viewers were confused as Joe Swash was revealed as the winner instead of hot favourite Perri Kiely.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.