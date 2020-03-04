Joe Swash beats Perri Kiely to win Dancing On Ice

Joe Swash has won Dancing On Ice, taking the title from series favourite Perri Kiely.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Joe Swash lost Dancing On Ice trophy Joe Swash lost the 'Dancing On Ice' trophy after being crowned the winner of the ITV skating show on Sunday night (08.03.20). Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:18Published 5 hours ago Dancing On Ice's Joe Swash reveals horrific injury! Joe Swash has reached the final of The Dancing On Ice Final but isn't very well! He's had to have hospital treatment ahead of the big skate on Sunday! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODE Duration: 05:15Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dancing on Ice 2020 winner confirmed as Joe Swash beats Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg Libby Clegg was eliminated during the Dancing On Ice final, meaning she and her partner Mark Hanretty have come in third place

Tamworth Herald 1 day ago



Viewers confused as backflipping Perri Kiely fails to win Dancing On Ice Dancing On Ice viewers were confused as Joe Swash was revealed as the winner instead of hot favourite Perri Kiely.

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago





Tweets about this