Nahed Al Ali RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Man in his 60s becomes third person to die in UK after testing positive https://t.co/SsUFL4MOJ4 21 seconds ago

Chris # TeamBoris&Dom #TeamPritiPatel 🇬🇧♎⚖ RT @boblister_poole: Man who travelled to Italy becomes third British coronavirus death https://t.co/ThII2eBvPc 3 minutes ago

Wendy RT @SkyNews: A man in his 60s has become the third person to die in the UK after testing positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/iakYrWjTfK 21 minutes ago

Mike Otley Man in his 60s in Manchester becomes UK's third coronavirus death: in pictures https://t.co/M1yo4NsvFj 28 minutes ago

Tarn Lad Man in his 60s becomes third UK patient to die after testing positive for coronavirus bingnews://application/view?e… https://t.co/MmAUIbpKUo 41 minutes ago

Goodness Universe Hi Latest Coronavirus news... Coronavirus: Man in his 60s becomes third UK death https://t.co/a1giZFKKdE 42 minutes ago

Bob For A Full Brexit Man who travelled to Italy becomes third British coronavirus death https://t.co/ThII2eBvPc 51 minutes ago