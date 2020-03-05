Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Katy Perry shows off baby bump during first performance since pregnancy reveal

Katy Perry shows off baby bump during first performance since pregnancy reveal

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Katy Perry has revealed her baby bump during a performance in Australia, just days after announcing her pregnancy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video 00:33

 Katy Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final [Video]Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final

Pop star Katy Perry on Saturday had a look round the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where she will give her first performance since announcing her pregnancy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement [Video]Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement

Katy Perry has thanked her fans for their "overwhelming support" following her pregnancy announcement.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump in First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement!

Katy Perry just made her first official appearance since announcing that she is pregnant with her first child! The 35-year-old singer and American Idol judge put...
Just Jared

Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump in Pink Outfits and Says She Hopes "It's a Girl"

Is Katy Perry dropping hints about the sex of her and Orlando Bloom's baby? Or just paying tribute to fellow members of her gender on International Woman's Day?...
E! Online


Tweets about this

InstantNewsPk

instant.com.pk Katy Perry shows baby bump at first performance since pregnancy https://t.co/WpIfOUAIwy https://t.co/yIbfCJEIQD 3 minutes ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Katy Perry shows off baby bump during first performance since pregnancy reveal https://t.co/BQgXPz2gIG 25 minutes ago

shadilyshooketh

shadilyshooketh RT @enews: Katy Perry looks un-BUMP-lievable in Australia 😍 https://t.co/7BrXvTXL8U https://t.co/JrKqvej9RE 49 minutes ago

InstantNewsPk

instant.com.pk Katy Perry shows baby bump and meets fans after pregnancy is revealed https://t.co/BAN6Y7krK5 https://t.co/FHmQA6b49T 49 minutes ago

GetakaC

Getaka - Know things before others do Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump in Pink Outfits and Says She Hopes “It's a Girl” https://t.co/xRPE42B9ob https://t.co/jgfK1BQpzl 51 minutes ago

CelebrityNewsCo

Celebrity News Co Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump in Pink Outfits and Says She Hopes "It's a Girl" https://t.co/h4r1Iw3g0T 55 minutes ago

betsbomarina

bets miller Katy Perry Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump on Stage in Australia https://t.co/A6z522vbSY I think she’s glowing ♥️ congratulations 🌹🌹 1 hour ago

JannetMalamia

jannet malamia Pregnant Katy Perry Shows off Her Baby Bump on Stage https://t.co/FkIJA2EZFL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.