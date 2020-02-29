Real Madrid Cristian Tello scores winner as Real Betis dent Real Madrid's title hopes - News Shopper https://t.co/Lc0a0Gah1k 19 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Cristian Tello scores winner as Real Betis dent Real Madrid’s title hopes 30 minutes ago Joel 🤘🏼 Former Barca man Cristian Tello scores the winner against Madrid which gives Barca the lead at the top of the league LoL 2 hours ago Tiki-Taka Europe Former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello scores the winner against Real Madrid to keep his former club at the top of… https://t.co/JJC7HSm7o7 2 hours ago