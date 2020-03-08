Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A former head of the country’s equalities watchdog has been suspended from the Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this politicalscouser RT @nicolelampert: Labour suspends race pioneer Trevor Phillips, the first chair of the EHRC, for racism. Unlike Labour members suspended f… 16 seconds ago Theresa Travis RT @BWhytelaw: Trevor Phillips suspended from the Labour Party for Islamophobia: good. Trevor Phillips has long used his race and old job… 1 minute ago Rouut Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia... https://t.co/yNP7rvprwq https://t.co/fPJn09VKiE 2 minutes ago okeh "The Times reported that he is being investigated over past comments including remarks on Pakistani Muslim men sexu… https://t.co/Lb6MrYIp3f 3 minutes ago ALAN JOHN PETERS Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations https://t.co/tFxcFKfpr6 via @MailOnline 3 minutes ago james woods fan RT @599bt: Trevor Phillips suspended from the Labour Party. This is what happens when far left nutters take over. https://t.co/qrhByEc7GJ 4 minutes ago Firecloud What an absolute joke! Define islamophobic comments https://t.co/xtzkPTx1re 5 minutes ago