Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations

Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A former head of the country’s equalities watchdog has been suspended from the Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rockapepolitics

politicalscouser RT @nicolelampert: Labour suspends race pioneer Trevor Phillips, the first chair of the EHRC, for racism. Unlike Labour members suspended f… 16 seconds ago

s9tmt

Theresa Travis RT @BWhytelaw: Trevor Phillips suspended from the Labour Party for Islamophobia: good. Trevor Phillips has long used his race and old job… 1 minute ago

rouutnews

Rouut Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia... https://t.co/yNP7rvprwq https://t.co/fPJn09VKiE 2 minutes ago

fotopak

okeh "The Times reported that he is being investigated over past comments including remarks on Pakistani Muslim men sexu… https://t.co/Lb6MrYIp3f 3 minutes ago

alan_peters

ALAN JOHN PETERS Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations https://t.co/tFxcFKfpr6 via @MailOnline 3 minutes ago

jameswoodsfan1

james woods fan RT @599bt: Trevor Phillips suspended from the Labour Party. This is what happens when far left nutters take over. https://t.co/qrhByEc7GJ 4 minutes ago

FireCl0ud

Firecloud What an absolute joke! Define islamophobic comments https://t.co/xtzkPTx1re 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.