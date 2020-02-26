EasyJet suspends flights to northern Italy after government imposes lockdown

Budget airline easyJet is cancelling a number of flights to and from central and northern Italy after the country’s government imposed heavy restrictions on residents in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

