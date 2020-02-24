Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Alex Salmond to face court over sexual assault allegations

Alex Salmond to face court over sexual assault allegations

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond is set to go on trial over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein accusers elated over conviction [Video]Weinstein accusers elated over conviction

Harvey Weinstein accusers have expressed relief and joy after the movie mogul was convicted on Monday. Weinstein’s dramatic fall was completed when a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Weinstein convicted of rape in milestone verdict [Video]Weinstein convicted of rape in milestone verdict

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury on Monday and handcuffed in court, a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:13Published


Tweets about this

Ladi_Dairo

Ladi Dairo Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond to stand trial on***offence charges https://t.co/u6vgEXDUfL 8 minutes ago

mwahmyazz

Stephanie🆘 🥁#TeamBiden🥁 RT @ericgarland: Russian asset Alex Salmond of Scotland to face 14 sexual crimes charges in court tomorrow https://t.co/WKwsAcrcVw 13 minutes ago

CFMRadioNews

CFM Radio News Scotland's former First Minister, Alex Salmond, will appear in court today charged with sexual assault and rape. H… https://t.co/wO8q1wd3c5 26 minutes ago

FUBSatBIRTH

[email protected] Wtf is this !! Alex Salmond should face his accusers in court and be subject to the law period, but since when do… https://t.co/RPBJ3KZaKj 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.