Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations

Tamworth Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegationsTrevor Phillips, an anti-racism campaigner who previously chaired the Equality and Human Rights Commission, faces an investigation and could be expelled.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over  Islamophobia allegations


Telegraph.co.uk

Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamophobia row

Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamophobia rowTrevor Phillips has been suspected from the Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia
Tamworth Herald

Tweets about this

Stan12358

Stan RT @Sundayroast2017: Labour witch hunt : as Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations because Labour needs Muslim… 3 seconds ago

seancorourke

Sean O'Rourke RT @BBCNews: Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations https://t.co/j10Ssuk5BA 10 seconds ago

1AlanSim

Big Al RT @teresadg0: Finally! Labour have given us a definition of ‘islamophobia’..... Those who criticise Labour for anti semitism whilst spe… 15 seconds ago

REBELxCULTURE

John Cornish RT @dbooth3: BBC News - Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations https://t.co/STbFLG64xk If the allegations prov… 16 seconds ago

StupidConstable

Stupid Constable RT @CarlWillDurham: Former equalities watchdog boss Trevor Phillips is SUSPENDED from the Labour Party over Islamophobia allegations 'inclu… 28 seconds ago

KLOPPeraJ

Jenny RT @anoldbaglady: "The Labour party takes complaints about 'Islamophobia' extremely seriously" is emblazoned on my 'bbc news at 9' screen.… 37 seconds ago

BlairWi59152961

Blair Williams @GiletsJaunesUK @jjcwow THE WOKE FAR LEFT LIEBOUR PARTY Trevor Phillips has been suspended from the Labour party o… https://t.co/fiAmBcU05D 38 seconds ago

FJEB88

FidelmaBack RT @tinaboblondon: Politics latest news: Trevor Phillips accuses Labour of shutting down 'healthy debate' after being suspended from party… 52 seconds ago

