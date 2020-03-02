Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to appear at final engagement before exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to appear at final engagement before exit

Tamworth Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to appear at final engagement before exitHarry and Meghan will join the Queen and other key members of the family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Archie

Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Archie 01:01

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were out together as senior royals for the first time on their farewell tour of the UK. BUzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the update Markle gave on Archie.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Plan Your Own Professional “Megxit” [Video]How to Plan Your Own Professional “Megxit”

If you need to leave your chosen profession, there are better ways to go about it than simply quitting. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published

Megxit: The Duchess of Sussex in numbers [Video]Megxit: The Duchess of Sussex in numbers

Just one year, 10 months and 12 days – or 682 days – after marrying into The Firm, the Duchess of Sussex will be bowing out of royal life completely at the end of the month. Here is a look at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's “show ‘em what they’re missing” flex during farewell tour in England

Many media outlets have referred to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s current trip to England and their final engagements as senior members of the British royal...
Lainey Gossip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton at final official engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton at final official engagementBuckingham Palace gave further details of Harry and Meghan's appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next week
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.