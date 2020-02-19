Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Dancing on Ice fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes dig at Joe Swash

Dancing on Ice fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes dig at Joe Swash

Wales Online Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Dancing on Ice fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes dig at Joe Swash"What a shambles" - Some Dancing on Ice fans were unhappy with the result, with some taking to Twitter to complain
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dancing On Ice's Joe Swash reveals horrific injury! [Video]Dancing On Ice's Joe Swash reveals horrific injury!

Joe Swash has reached the final of The Dancing On Ice Final but isn't very well! He's had to have hospital treatment ahead of the big skate on Sunday! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 05:15Published

Curtis Pritchard believes Maura Higgins should have stayed on Dancing on Ice [Video]Curtis Pritchard believes Maura Higgins should have stayed on Dancing on Ice

Curtis Pritchard believes that Maura Higgins was unfairly eliminated from 'Dancing on Ice' after losing a skate-off to Libby Clegg.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Phillip Schofield's dig at Joe Swash after Dancing On Ice final win

Phillip Schofield's dig at Joe Swash after Dancing On Ice final winSilver-haired Schofe and Holly, 39, have hosted the show throughout its run on Sunday evenings - a far cry from their usual daytime TV stint
Tamworth Herald

Joe Swash beats Perri Kiely to win Dancing On Ice

Joe Swash has won Dancing On Ice, taking the title from series favourite Perri Kiely.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Dancing on Ice fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes dig at Joe Swash: https://t.co/MWQix83fYo #DancingOnIce 29 minutes ago

Swildee

S. Wildman Sorry for Perri, but we all know Y he didn't win. https://t.co/94VG6kjHBh 47 minutes ago

M1keJone5

Mike Jones Wonder how many of those complaining actually voted themselves? #JustSaying DOI fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed… https://t.co/TCmP3TPBDl 2 hours ago

M1keJone5

Mike Jones . @DailyMirror What on earth is the point of ending this piece with "Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV at 6pm"? T… https://t.co/B83gy6IVV5 2 hours ago

IrishMirror

Irish Daily Mirror Dancing on Ice fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes snide remark https://t.co/xwAjxxFz6w 2 hours ago

halfeatenmind

HEM News Agency Dancing on Ice fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes snide remark Daily Mirror @DailyMirror https://t.co/KLn1KbLg2V 2 hours ago

Dawngels1

Dawngels DOI fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes snide remark https://t.co/ycdmDtQPqH 2 hours ago

MirrorTV

Mirror TV #DancingOnIce fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes snide remark https://t.co/BHawsii1jW https://t.co/vBPFenoZUT 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.