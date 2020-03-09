Paul Jordan: Magherafelt rider signs deal with RAF Reserves Kawasaki Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Northern Ireland's Paul Jordan will ride for Lee Hardy Racing at the international road race events, starting at May's North West 200. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this