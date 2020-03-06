Global  

Coronavirus: Two more cases in Wales bring total to six

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Health officials confirm another two cases of the virus - taking the number to six in Wales.
Recent related news from verified sources

Live updates as health minister said no need to close schools or large events after coronavirus outbreak

It follows confirmation that the number of cases in Wales has now risen from four to six
Wales Online

Indonesia confirms two more coronavirus cases, total six

Indonesia confirmed on Sunday that two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total of confirmed cases in the country to six.
Reuters

