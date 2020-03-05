Global  

Coronavirus: British sporting events to continue as normal, says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020
Sporting events in Britain are unlikely to be affected by coronavirus in the imminent future, says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.
News video: Minister: we are 'nowhere near' cancelling sporting events

Minister: we are 'nowhere near' cancelling sporting events 00:56

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said the government is "nowhere near" cancelling sporting events because of the coronavirus outbreak and any speculation about this is "very premature". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

