Manchester United are on right track for top four finish, says Solskjaer

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Manchester United are on right track for top four finish, says SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United are still three players short of being genuine title contenders after yesterday's impressive 2-0 derby win over Manchester City at Old Trafford.
 Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich is backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to finish in the top four this season.

Dimitar Berbatov: What I think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Bruno Fernandes could fire Manchester United to a top-four finish, according to Dimitar Berbatov. The Portugal international has been an instant hit at...
Roy Keane gives credit to Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw as he lauds Manchester United’s ‘brilliant’ win over Manchester City

Manchester United legend Roy Keane thoroughly enjoyed his old side’s victory over Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had to dig...
