Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamophobia row

Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamophobia row

Tamworth Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamophobia rowTrevor Phillips has been suspected from the Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations

The former chief of the UK's equality watchdog faces a probe and could be expelled from the party.
BBC News

Trevor Phillips: Anti-racism campaigner suspended by Labour over Islamophobia allegations

Former chair of equalities watchdog accused party of trying to stifle debate
Independent


Tweets about this

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live RT @BenHurst: Khalid Mahmood, the first Muslim to be elected as an MP in England, called the suspension of Trevor Phillips “a sad – and fra… 6 minutes ago

BenHurst

BenHurst Khalid Mahmood, the first Muslim to be elected as an MP in England, called the suspension of Trevor Phillips “a sad… https://t.co/0VNUacNs9v 6 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live RT @jonwalker121: Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamaphobia row https://t.co/2auEESBYfp 18 minutes ago

jonwalker121

Jonathan Walker Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamaphobia row https://t.co/2auEESBYfp 18 minutes ago

PetaSteel

Peta VdB Steel RT @EtanSmallman: The party that initially ruled the picture below was not antisemitic has decided to suspend Trevor Phillips for alleged I… 40 minutes ago

Misanfrog

Misanfrog🤡🌎 RT @lefoudubaron: Let the show trial begin! https://t.co/kboceqWCti 44 minutes ago

lefoudubaron

Jonathan smells a rat Let the show trial begin! https://t.co/kboceqWCti 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.