Coronavirus: PM holds Cobra meeting as minister warns against sports shutdown

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Cancelling sports events and shutting museums and galleries due to coronavirus would be “premature”, the Culture Secretary has said, as the Prime Minister gathered ministers for an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the next steps to tackle the illness.
Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News

 THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE CAPITAL AND ASKED THE AUTHORITIES TO SUBMIT A COMPLIANCE REPORT BY MARCH 16. EIGHT OPPOSITION PARTIES HAVE SENT A JOINT RESOLUTION TO THE BJP-LED CENTRAL...

