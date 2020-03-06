Coronavirus: Two more cases in Wales bring total to six

kate dodd RT @Nadjdaniela: There are now 278 #coronavirus cases in the UK and two more in Wales. The UK is now in the situation Italy was in two or t… 56 seconds ago

Renee Shatanoff RT @realTuckFrumper: Wales confirms two more cases of the killer coronavirus as UK's infection toll reaches 280 https://t.co/rcliammMg6 2 minutes ago

Pontardawe Library RT @WGHealthandCare: .@CMOWales has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales. The total number of positive cases in Wales… 5 minutes ago

Socialist Voice 🌐 Coronavirus area-by-area breakdown as UK cases soars to 280 with 51 in London Every part of Britain has reported c… https://t.co/PjTIRrrJu0 10 minutes ago

North Wales Live Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wales #coronavirusuk #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/2Iy1e5QHge 11 minutes ago

Rouut Wales confirms two more cases of the killer coronavirus as UK's infection toll reaches 280 https://t.co/zwVY1NwGr9 https://t.co/wxXqg6B4L9 23 minutes ago