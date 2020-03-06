Global  

Coronavirus: Two more cases in Wales bring total to six

BBC Local News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North East Wales -- Health officials confirm another two cases of the virus - taking the number to six in Wales.
News video: 2 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In LA County Including Another LAX Medical Screener

2 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In LA County Including Another LAX Medical Screener 05:22

 The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's total to 13.

Indonesia confirms two more coronavirus cases, total six

Indonesia confirmed on Sunday that two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total of confirmed cases in the country to six.
Reuters

Coronavirus: Two more cases in Wales, bringing total to four

BBC Local News: South East Wales -- They are members of the same household who have travelled from northern Italy, Public Health Wales says.
BBC Local News


katedodd3

kate dodd RT @Nadjdaniela: There are now 278 #coronavirus cases in the UK and two more in Wales. The UK is now in the situation Italy was in two or t… 56 seconds ago

ReneeVoiceBrand

Renee Shatanoff RT @realTuckFrumper: Wales confirms two more cases of the killer coronavirus as UK's infection toll reaches 280  https://t.co/rcliammMg6 2 minutes ago

pontylibrary

Pontardawe Library RT @WGHealthandCare: .@CMOWales has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales. The total number of positive cases in Wales… 5 minutes ago

MeteoBryan

Arcus @ Bryan RT @northwaleslive: Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wales #coronavirusuk #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/2Iy1e5QH… 6 minutes ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 Coronavirus area-by-area breakdown as UK cases soars to 280 with 51 in London Every part of Britain has reported c… https://t.co/PjTIRrrJu0 10 minutes ago

northwaleslive

North Wales Live Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wales #coronavirusuk #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/2Iy1e5QHge 11 minutes ago

rouutnews

Rouut Wales confirms two more cases of the killer coronavirus as UK's infection toll reaches 280  https://t.co/zwVY1NwGr9 https://t.co/wxXqg6B4L9 23 minutes ago

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump Wales confirms two more cases of the killer coronavirus as UK's infection toll reaches 280  https://t.co/rcliammMg6 37 minutes ago

