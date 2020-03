One social media user took to the platform to have his say, after allegedly being left livid over Dennis' reaction to being approached.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jeremiah Savant 🕯️ RT @jamesdrodger: 'Don't lie' - Les Dennis reacts with fury after Twitter user claims he swore at son, 2 https://t.co/oBOJDqYFRX 41 minutes ago James Rodger 'Don't lie' - Les Dennis reacts with fury after Twitter user claims he swore at son, 2 https://t.co/oBOJDqYFRX 43 minutes ago Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall RT @univers1057fm: The only presidential candidate in this year’s @Ef_seyhall JCR elections, Dennis Kwasi Kumi is unhappy with how things… 13 hours ago Radio Univers 105.7FM The only presidential candidate in this year’s @Ef_seyhall JCR elections, Dennis Kwasi Kumi is unhappy with how t… https://t.co/tUn4n6rHHB 20 hours ago cherrybomb RT @princessmin_c: So I get on the train and this white woman immediately covers her mouth with a scarf when she sees me. I thought it woul… 6 days ago Dennis RT @cheddar: #Bernie2020 senior advisor @ChuckRocha reacts to Joe Biden’s endorsements from Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O’Rourk… 6 days ago