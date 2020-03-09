Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Experts predict joy for motorists as oil prices collapse

Experts predict joy for motorists as oil prices collapse

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Petrol prices across the country could fall by up to 10p if the cost of oil continues to stay low, experts have said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Oil price plunge and what it means for motorists in New Zealand

Coronavirus: Oil price plunge and what it means for motorists in New ZealandKiwi motorists will not know until tomorrow whether fuel prices will reflect a dramatic plunge in oil prices witnessed on the market this morning.However, the...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

EnergyVoiceNews

Energy Voice Experts predict joy for motorists as oil prices collapse: @UswitchUK @TheRAC_UK https://t.co/mygmoeBUug 24 minutes ago

SprUnld

SuperUnleaded Experts predict joy for motorists as oil prices collapse https://t.co/KfwL8JtCXs 24 minutes ago

ExaminerBiz

Irish Examiner Business Experts predict joy for motorists as oil prices collapse https://t.co/1ihX8iTvSk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.