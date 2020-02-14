Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Budget day tests for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Budget day tests for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Brighton and Hove News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak sets out his first budget on Wednesday (11 March). I would suggest that there are three tests for this budget which will also give us a clear idea about what sort of government Boris Johnson intends to lead. My three priorities are the climate crisis, ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Chancellor refuses to confirm if first Budget will adhere to Tory fiscal rules

Chancellor refuses to confirm if first Budget will adhere to Tory fiscal rules 00:44

 The Chancellor has refused to confirm whether he will stick to the fiscal rules set out in the Conservative manifesto when he delivers his first Budget this week. Rishi Sunak said he believes “very much” in the responsible management of public finances, but declined to comment on whether the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement [Video]Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid giving a personal statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, following his resignation from the Cabinet. Speaking from the backbenches for the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look? [Video]Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

A guide to Boris Johnson's new-look Cabinet after his post-Brexit reshuffle, with Rishi Sunak replacing Sajid Javid as Chancellor.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Should the UK expect a coronavirus Budget?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure to announce measures to tackle the virus in his Budget.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeslingLaolcom

Delilah Hesling. ([email protected]) RT @bhcitynews: Boris Johnson included a manifesto commitment to end rough sleeping by 2025. #Brighton Housing Trust boss Andy Winter @Andy… 28 minutes ago

bhcitynews

Brighton & Hove News Boris Johnson included a manifesto commitment to end rough sleeping by 2025. #Brighton Housing Trust boss Andy Wint… https://t.co/48Iet6ZoaT 44 minutes ago

WpstoreX

WPSTORE.XYZ Budget day tests for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak https://t.co/8f36lVTi1d 45 minutes ago

ViralNewsNow1

Viral News Now Budget day tests for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak https://t.co/XCFGWx2Ce6 45 minutes ago

BlogDady

Blog Dady Budget day tests for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak https://t.co/dnkIS4aoB6 45 minutes ago

GoogleTrendsOn1

Google Trends Online Budget day tests for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak https://t.co/0EeRZwPnza 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.