Coronavirus: UK cases rise to 319

Independent Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has risen by 46 to 319, the government has announced.
Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

 A look at how coronavirus has spread outside China over the past two weeks.

