Brave young mum given just months to live defies the odds and urges people not to take life for granted Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jennifer Bell was devastated after being told she had motor neurone disease and was given just moths to live last March Jennifer Bell was devastated after being told she had motor neurone disease and was given just moths to live last March 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A nine-year-old beats one of the rarest forms of cancer ever recorded



A nine-year-old boy has become one of the only people in the world to beat a super-rare cancer after life or death surgery to remove and then reinsert his liver.Saul Hayden was diagnosed with stage.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago Mum Loses 240lbs In Just 17 Months



A MUM OF ONE has struggled with weight loss her entire life - but over the course of 17 months, she's managed to lose a staggering 240lbs. With a lot of past attempts to lose weight that.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:49 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this