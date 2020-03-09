Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood dies

Boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood dies

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood has died at the age of 87.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barney Eastwood obituary: 'I had a great eye for fighters'

The boxing promoter and bookmaker was a giant in the twin worlds of sport and business.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiveatOriel

Gerry Malone RT @BBCNewsNI: Boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood has died https://t.co/4fQLc3Ocuy 42 seconds ago

PolDeBuitleir

Paul Butler RT @qnewsdesk: Boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood dies aged 87: https://t.co/4g55fLwmIr 12 minutes ago

qnewsdesk

Q Radio News Boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood dies aged 87: https://t.co/4g55fLwmIr 16 minutes ago

footbal42267855

Sports news 247 Boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood dies https://t.co/hvnDwLGNSp https://t.co/fnTGV6F6vQ 29 minutes ago

qnewsdesk

Q Radio News Bookmaker, boxing promoter and property developer Barney Eastwood has passed away aged in his eighties. https://t.co/7FgFH3e2Im 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.