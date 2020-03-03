Global  

FA Cup: Man City & Man Utd quarter-finals live on BBC

Monday, 9 March 2020
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final at Newcastle and Manchester United's trip to Norwich will both be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
 India has won 13 Olympic medals since the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and women account for five of them. In contrast, all 13 medals claimed by India pre-Sydney belong to men, signifying a change in paradigm in the nation's sporting landscape. But several challenges remain. In a country with a skewed sex...

Frightening online video shows a man trapped inside a sky-high crane during a tornado in Nashville, Tennessee. The tornadoes devastated the city and several nearby towns in the early morning on March..

Pep Guardiola says his side must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy after Sunday's League Cup triumph.

Women's FA Cup: Arsenal-Tottenham quarter-final tie live on the BBC

The Women's FA Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Tottenham on 15 March will be shown live on the BBC.
Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Citizens will return to...
