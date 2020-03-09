UK coronavirus 'set to follow Italy trajectory' say experts - here's what will happen next

🌎✨ RT @MartinRemains: ‘If we follow the same trajectory as Italy, with 10% of coronavirus patients needing ICU treatment, we will need 200 bed… 2 hours ago Roberta Prescott RT @Alex_Verbeek: 🦠 Most countries follow the same trajectory of the #coronavirus. The graph starts once your country has 100 cases. So… 11 hours ago Rosalyn RT @Afaa_Weaver: “Andy Slavitt, who was Obama’s acting administrator of Medicare and Medicaid, said the trajectory of the spread of the vir… 1 day ago Big AL “was Obama’s acting administrator of Medicare and Medicaid, said the trajectory of the spread of the virus in the U… https://t.co/ZLRg9d0tBl 1 day ago Afaa “Andy Slavitt, who was Obama’s acting administrator of Medicare and Medicaid, said the trajectory of the spread of… https://t.co/IqhO96KwiR 1 day ago