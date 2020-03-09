Global  

Westminster police shooting: Watchdog investigates officers after suspicious man 'armed with knives' shot dead

Independent Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Police say man 'produced two knives' before being Tasered and shot
News video: Police cordon off area in Westminster where knifeman was shot dead by armed police

Police cordon off area in Westminster where knifeman was shot dead by armed police 01:20

 A man was shot dead by police near Westminster on Sunday (March 8) after he brandished two knives in front of officers. Footage from the early hours of Monday (March 9) shows the police cordon that has been set up. Scotland Yard confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror...

Sheriff: Armed Man Fatally Shot By Deputy In Backus; Another Man Found Dead In Residence [Video]Sheriff: Armed Man Fatally Shot By Deputy In Backus; Another Man Found Dead In Residence

Officials in Cass County say an armed man was fatally shot by a deputy and another man was found dead inside a residence Sunday afternoon. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:40Published

Man 'brandishing knives' shot dead by police in Westminster [Video]Man 'brandishing knives' shot dead by police in Westminster

A man has been shot dead by police in Westminster after brandishing two knives at officers in a non-terror related incident. Metropolitan Police said officers were patrolling the area about 11.30pm on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Man armed with two knives shot dead by police in Westminster

Man armed with two knives shot dead by police in WestminsterA man armed with two knives has been shot dead by police in Westminster. Officers were patrolling near Whitehall at about 11.30pm on Sunday when they noticed a...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle Times

Westminster police shoot man dead after 'brandishing knives'

Westminster police shoot man dead after 'brandishing knives'Metropolitan Police said officers were patrolling the area about 11.30pm on Sunday when they noticed the man acting suspiciously
Tamworth Herald


UK_News_b

UK News Plow Westminster police shooting: Watchdog investigates officers after suspicious ... https://t.co/d1pfEcx9ob +1 UKBot #UK #news 35 minutes ago

TheDailyExport

The Daily Export Watchdog investigates after police shoot man 'armed with knives' dea… https://t.co/qmUDUpdxbS 40 minutes ago

marciamerino

Irene Merino RT @Independent: Watchdog investigates after police shoot man 'armed with knives' dead in Westminster https://t.co/4qR4JPOxz6 1 hour ago

Independent

The Independent Watchdog investigates after police shoot man 'armed with knives' dead in Westminster https://t.co/4qR4JPOxz6 1 hour ago

carribablue

peter alexander Westminster police shooting: Watchdog investigates officers after suspicious man 'armed with knives' shot dead… https://t.co/Sza2eClkZK 1 hour ago

