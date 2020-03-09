Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Fears see schools closed and pupil pulled from class

Coronavirus: Fears see schools closed and pupil pulled from class

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Fears see schools closed and pupil pulled from classTwo Northern Ireland schools have been closed and a third plunged into chaos when a pupil was pulled out of class after he was linked to a positive coronavirus case.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL CLOSING: Coronavirus fears force three San Francisco High Schools To Cancel Classes

CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL CLOSING: Coronavirus fears force three San Francisco High Schools To Cancel Classes 01:57

 Coronavirus fears force three San Francisco High Schools To Cancel Classes

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area School Closures, Class Cancellations A Fluid Situation Due To Coronavirus [Video]Bay Area School Closures, Class Cancellations A Fluid Situation Due To Coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, over a dozen Bay Area schools have told students to stay home. But schools are also choosing to remain open. Kiet Do reports. (3-11-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published

Several Bay Area Schools Affected By Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Several Bay Area Schools Affected By Coronavirus Concerns

Some schools were closed while several colleges canceled classes and moved toward online class delivery due to coronavirus concerns. Joe Vazquez reports.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vermont community raises tip for janitors who sanitized schools amid coronavirus fears

The janitorial staff at two Vermont schools are being praised - and getting a sizable tip - for going "well above and beyond their typical call of duty" to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •RTTNewsReutersbizjournals

Coronavirus: Two Northern Ireland schools to undergo 'enhanced clean' after pupil tests positive and GAA club closes

Coronavirus: Two Northern Ireland schools to undergo 'enhanced clean' after pupil tests positive and GAA club closesHealth Minister Robin Swann has issued an urgent statement giving an update on the spread of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland revealing one is a young person...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.