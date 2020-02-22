Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus latest: People showing 'minor' symptoms could soon have to self-isolate as numbers expected to rise 'fast'

Coronavirus latest: People showing 'minor' symptoms could soon have to self-isolate as numbers expected to rise 'fast'

Cambridge News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus latest: People showing 'minor' symptoms could soon have to self-isolate as numbers expected to rise 'fast'There are currently 319 confirmed positive cases in the UK but the number is expected to rise.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China [Video]New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How many coronavirus cases in the UK, plus latest advice, symptoms and worst-affected countries

How many coronavirus cases in the UK, plus latest advice, symptoms and worst-affected countriesThe latest news on coronavirus, the numbers of people affected, how it affects your travel and insurance plans and which countries are worst affected
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GAdamsPlym

Gillian Adams RT @DevonLiveNews: People could be asked to self-isolate for seven days after showing just mild cold symptoms https://t.co/xGeoC6ahTm 3 hours ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News People could be asked to self-isolate for seven days after showing just mild cold symptoms https://t.co/xGeoC6ahTm 4 hours ago

people_paul

Boom It's The Bread Guy #uk #coronavirus #coronavirusuk 42 day period of giving virus out while showing no symptoms "an infected woman was… https://t.co/nDJ2Nq5ktM 12 hours ago

Anil_WEF

Anil Menon RT @girlinbeijing: Latest: most people who catch Covid-19 start showing symptoms roughly five days after infection, not 14, the biggest stu… 14 hours ago

girlinbeijing

Yuan Ren Latest: most people who catch Covid-19 start showing symptoms roughly five days after infection, not 14, the bigges… https://t.co/FJm57xHYb1 14 hours ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “Díaz Ayuso also urged anyone showing symptoms of the virus to remain at home and not to go to work or to medical c… https://t.co/M7GlRpbNV1 14 hours ago

peter53stefan

peter stefan RT @7NewsAustralia: Medical clinics capable of testing for coronavirus will have separate entrances for people showing symptoms, in the lat… 1 day ago

gilanji

Danijela RT @7NewsMelbourne: Medical clinics capable of testing for coronavirus will have separate entrances for people showing symptoms, in the lat… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.