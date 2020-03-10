Global  

PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile'

BBC Local News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Brian Altman QC said PC Andrew Harper got caught in a strap trailing behind a car before his death.
Officer was killed while responding to a call about a stolen quad bike, Old Bailey told
Police officer Andrew Harper was dragged for more than a mile along a road and killed in “truly shocking circumstances”, a court has heard.
