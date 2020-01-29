Ryanair, British Airways, Jet2 cancel ALL flights to and from Italy until April over coronavirus

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The budget carriers Jet2 and Ryanair have today cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Italy until April 2020 at the earliest. The budget carriers Jet2 and Ryanair have today cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Italy until April 2020 at the earliest. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend