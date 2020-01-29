Global  

Ryanair, British Airways, Jet2 cancel ALL flights to and from Italy until April over coronavirus

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Ryanair, British Airways, Jet2 cancel ALL flights to and from Italy until April over coronavirusThe budget carriers Jet2 and Ryanair have today cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Italy until April 2020 at the earliest.
UK tourist documents what it's like in Rome during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

UK tourist documents what it's like in Rome during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

 Few tourists ventured to the world-famous Colosseum during Italy's nationwide lockdown after coronavirus spread exponentially. Filmed on Tuesday (March 10) footage shows how the surrounding areas and cafes are still populated with people, despite government advice. Natasha Pearson from...

The region of Lombardy, including its capital Milan, and 14 other provinces will be on lockdown until April 3

British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific

British Airways on Monday said it was cancelling some flights from London to the United States to match reduced demand for flying due to the impact of a new...
Airlines have cancelled flights to Italy and other parts of Europe since officials announced an increased risk from COVID-19. Ryanair, Easyjet and British...
