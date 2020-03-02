Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus live latest updates as British Airways cancels all flights to Italy after five UK deaths

Coronavirus live latest updates as British Airways cancels all flights to Italy after five UK deaths

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A Tamworth school has closed after a confirmed coronavirus case and the first case has emerged in Wolverhampton.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: UK tourist documents what it's like in Rome during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

UK tourist documents what it's like in Rome during nationwide coronavirus lockdown 01:11

 Few tourists ventured to the world-famous Colosseum during Italy's nationwide lockdown after coronavirus spread exponentially. Filmed on Tuesday (March 10) footage shows how the surrounding areas and cafes are still populated with people, despite government advice. Natasha Pearson from...

Recent related videos from verified sources

British Airways run near-empty flight from London to Berlin [Video]British Airways run near-empty flight from London to Berlin

British Airways has flown an almost empty flight from London to Berlin on Tuesday (March 10) at 10:20 a.m. Footage shows rows of empty seats on the "ghost plane." Alex, the filmer, told..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published

President implements highest travel advisory following first coronavirus deaths in US [Video]President implements highest travel advisory following first coronavirus deaths in US

Strict travel restrictions are going into effect following coronavirus concerns, with Delta and American airlines canceling all flights to Milan, Italy. The Trump administration is also stepping up..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British Airways cancels some flights to United States as coronavirus hits demand

British Airways on Monday said it was cancelling some flights from London to the United States to match reduced demand for flying due to the impact of a new...
Reuters

Coronavirus travel advice: The latest travel bans, border closures and restrictions

Coronavirus travel advice: The latest travel bans, border closures and restrictionsCoronavirus outbreaks have forced airlines including British Airways and Ryanair to cancel flights - here's the full list of cancellations so far
Dover Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaJoNa491

Ma_Jo_Na-49 RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/fu5Tjfxq2x • Italy places more than 16M people on lockdown • First case confirmed in Washin… 12 seconds ago

Tombaan66

Tombaan 26 dead wow in USA Coronavirus updates: Fear batters the economy as U.S. death toll rises to 26 https://t.co/jOpaXS65J3 via @CBSNews 32 seconds ago

karthikpkk87

Karthik🗯️ RT @NewIndianXpress: According to the latest reports, two more were tested positive for #coronavirus in #Kerala, taking the total number of… 33 seconds ago

atulmodani

Atul Modani RT @evanmcmurry: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/xwZsaRdL1w — U.S. death toll at 26. — U.N. to close headquarters to general public. — Am… 35 seconds ago

english_toolbox

英語の道具箱 RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/xXIQi7SlB6 — U.S. death toll at 26. — U.N. to close headquarters to general public. — American A… 40 seconds ago

just_old_joe

Joe D RT @AJENews: "Behind me are the funeral announcements." Italian journalist, Francesca Borri, reports from the epicentre of the #coronaviru… 47 seconds ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “The start of the UK peak of the coronavirus epidemic is expected within the next fortnight, England’s deputy chief… https://t.co/4jWYnp3wD4 1 minute ago

doorsfan267

dennis connors RT @CBSEveningNews: Italy’s city streets, stadiums and landmarks usually bustling with life are now eerily empty and quiet as the country s… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.