Coronavirus live latest updates as British Airways cancels all flights to Italy after five UK deaths

Ma_Jo_Na-49 RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/fu5Tjfxq2x • Italy places more than 16M people on lockdown • First case confirmed in Washin… 12 seconds ago Tombaan 26 dead wow in USA Coronavirus updates: Fear batters the economy as U.S. death toll rises to 26 https://t.co/jOpaXS65J3 via @CBSNews 32 seconds ago Karthik🗯️ RT @NewIndianXpress: According to the latest reports, two more were tested positive for #coronavirus in #Kerala, taking the total number of… 33 seconds ago Atul Modani RT @evanmcmurry: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/xwZsaRdL1w — U.S. death toll at 26. — U.N. to close headquarters to general public. — Am… 35 seconds ago 英語の道具箱 RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/xXIQi7SlB6 — U.S. death toll at 26. — U.N. to close headquarters to general public. — American A… 40 seconds ago Joe D RT @AJENews: "Behind me are the funeral announcements." Italian journalist, Francesca Borri, reports from the epicentre of the #coronaviru… 47 seconds ago TheWatcher “The start of the UK peak of the coronavirus epidemic is expected within the next fortnight, England’s deputy chief… https://t.co/4jWYnp3wD4 1 minute ago dennis connors RT @CBSEveningNews: Italy’s city streets, stadiums and landmarks usually bustling with life are now eerily empty and quiet as the country s… 1 minute ago