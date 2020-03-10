Nottingham Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus

BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus, Championship side Forest have confirmed in a club statement.

Recent related news from verified sources EFL release statement after Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis contracts Coronavirus Nottingham Forest news - Marinakis posted on social media that he had been taken ill, with the club confirming in a statement that the Greek had tested positive...

Nottingham Post 7 hours ago



BBC News 12 hours ago





