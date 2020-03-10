Global  

Nottingham Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus

BBC Local News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus, Championship side Forest have confirmed in a club statement.
News video: Coronavirus : Marinakis at Milwall game

Coronavirus : Marinakis at Milwall game 00:21

 This was Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at a game with Millwall days before he says he got coronavirus.

EFL release statement after Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis contracts Coronavirus

EFL release statement after Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis contracts CoronavirusNottingham Forest news - Marinakis posted on social media that he had been taken ill, with the club confirming in a statement that the Greek had tested positive...
Nottingham Post

Forest owner Marinakis tests positive for coronavirus

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus, the Championship club confirm in a statement.
BBC News


