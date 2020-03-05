Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ulster Rugby Round-Up podcast: Another coronavirus update as Ireland's France clash called off with Ulster's Toulouse trip on the horizon

Ulster Rugby Round-Up podcast: Another coronavirus update as Ireland's France clash called off with Ulster's Toulouse trip on the horizon

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Ulster Rugby Round-Up is here to provide another coronavirus update as its impact on the sporting landscape continues to grow
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Covid-19 death in UK [Video]Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus [Video]Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ulster Rugby Round-Up podcast: Where the coronavirus has left Ulster's season and how Armagh and Wallace impressed in Schools' Cup semi-finals

Ulster Rugby Round-Up podcast: Where the coronavirus has left Ulster's season and how Armagh and Wallace impressed in Schools' Cup semi-finalsThe Ulster Rugby Round-Up, in association with Openreach, is here to look back at a huge week of Danske Bank Schools' Cup action.
Belfast Telegraph

Ulster Rugby train with Ireland's Six Nations panel as squads cope with coronavirus postponements

Ulster Rugby train with Ireland's Six Nations panel as squads cope with coronavirus postponementsUlster Rugby are training against the Ireland Six Nations squad at the IRFU's high performance centre today as both sides look to cope with their interrupted...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •France 24Seattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldtalkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.