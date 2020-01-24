Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Chinese Ambassador to UK Liu Xiaoming visits Scunthorpe to mark Jingye takeover of British Steel

Chinese Ambassador to UK Liu Xiaoming visits Scunthorpe to mark Jingye takeover of British Steel

Grimsby Telegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Chinese Ambassador to UK Liu Xiaoming visits Scunthorpe to mark Jingye takeover of British SteelThe Chinese Ambassador to the UK spoke in Scunthorpe of how the Jingye deal with British Steel will provide a new starting point between China and UK's cooperations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Minister welcomes takeover of British Steel by Jingye Group

Minister welcomes takeover of British Steel by Jingye Group 00:34

 Business Secretary Alok Sharma has described the takeover of British Steel by Chinese firm Jingye Group as a "very positive moment". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese Ambassador: UK press must report 'objectively' [Video]Chinese Ambassador: UK press must report 'objectively'

The Chinese Ambassador to the UK has called on the UK government and press to report on the coronavirus "objectively" and "scientifically." Liu Xiaoming emphasised all China was doing to combat the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:14Published

Ambassador: Chinese government 'determined' to stop virus [Video]Ambassador: Chinese government 'determined' to stop virus

Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese Ambassador to the UK, has said that the Chinese government is "very determined" to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese group set to takeover British Steel

The Chinese Jingye Group has said that the £50m takeover is due to be completed on Monday.
BBC News

A new chapter in the long and proud story of steelmaking in Scunthorpe as Jingye ready to complete British Steel rescue

A new chapter in the long and proud story of steelmaking in Scunthorpe as Jingye ready to complete British Steel rescueNew Chinese owner speaks of successful future for British Steel as deal to revitalise Scunthorpe works is hailed
Grimsby Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.