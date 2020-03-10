Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Fiona Bruce and Kellie Bright among winners at star-studded Tric Awards

Fiona Bruce and Kellie Bright among winners at star-studded Tric Awards

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Soap star Kellie Bright and the BBC’s Fiona Bruce were among the stars from the world of television and radio being honoured at an annual industry event.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.