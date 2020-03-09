Global  

Universities move lectures online to slow coronavirus spread

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Some major universities are moving classes online in efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.
News video: How coronavirus is affecting Arizona universities

How coronavirus is affecting Arizona universities 01:55

 Universities across Arizona are putting plans in place if there is a needed transition to virtual classrooms.

Doctors See Patients Virtually To Prevent Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Doctors See Patients Virtually To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Doctors hope they can eliminate the number of people who go to emergency rooms unnecessarily. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex Reports.

Area churches hold online service to avoid possible spread of coronavirus [Video]

Area churches hold online service to avoid possible spread of coronavirus

Area churches hold online service to avoid possible spread of coronavirus

U.S. universities should curtail study abroad during coronavirus: CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued special guidance on Monday that colleges and universities should consider asking students studying...
Ireland to shut schools and universities over coronavirus

Ireland will shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until March 29 and restrict mass gathering to slow the spread of the coronavirus, acting Prime...
ShaunaDale18

Shauna Dale RT @BealABC: In @abcnews WA records 10 new cases of #coronavirus, bringing the total to 28 as universities move to online lectures, police… 3 hours ago

city_news

Canberra CityNews After a disrupted start to the semester for universities, undergraduate students from multiple faculties at the Aus… https://t.co/8YtuJGmRjZ 3 hours ago

BealABC

Jonathan Beal In @abcnews WA records 10 new cases of #coronavirus, bringing the total to 28 as universities move to online lectur… https://t.co/iGOu7i4sFW 6 hours ago

HardBackStrider

Michael #russian universities move to online classes/lectures 7 hours ago

Northernger

Bear from the North @scotgov @HighlandCouncil @NicolaSturgeon With Scottish Universities having announced closures & move to online lec… https://t.co/jxf8AmEZzv 1 day ago

TGrocks

Tracey Greenshields @DuaneBratt Why don’t we move to online instruction and getting the best instructors to record lectures. We also co… https://t.co/3ILiR4uymy 2 days ago

CikguleeKS

Cikgu Lee Kim Sin RT @JasminGray2: Coronavirus is changing life for all of us - including students. As universities move lectures online and cancel graduatio… 2 days ago

realtimdesuyo

Timothy Buerger As universities cancel classes and move to distance learning and online lectures amid the #COVIDー19 outbreak, educa… https://t.co/8cEkzZvPp5 2 days ago

