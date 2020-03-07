Nile river cruiser passengers at centre of Covid-19 outbreak put in quarantine
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () A river cruiser on the Nile has found itself at the centre of Egypt’s worst outbreak of Covid-19, meaning an extended quarantine for passengers and even a taxi driver who made the mistake of briefly boarding the vessel.
Some passengers disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship on Monday at the Port of Oakland in California. The cruise ship has been held off the shore of California because of an outbreak of COVID-19 onboard. There are at least 21 confirmed cases of the virus among the 3,500 passengers and crew....
A 747 jet carrying 135 British nationals and their dependants who had been aboard a cruise liner quarantined over a Covid-19 outbreak has landed at Birmingham Airport. Around 90 minutes after landing..
