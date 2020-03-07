Global  

Nile river cruiser passengers at centre of Covid-19 outbreak put in quarantine

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A river cruiser on the Nile has found itself at the centre of Egypt’s worst outbreak of Covid-19, meaning an extended quarantine for passengers and even a taxi driver who made the mistake of briefly boarding the vessel.
WEB EXTRA: Passengers Disembark Cruise Ship

 Some passengers disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship on Monday at the Port of Oakland in California. The cruise ship has been held off the shore of California because of an outbreak of COVID-19 onboard. There are at least 21 confirmed cases of the virus among the 3,500 passengers and crew....

Recent related videos from verified sources

18 Americans With Coronavirus Linked To River Nile Cruise Ship

The Egyptian cruise ship MS A&apos;Sara is currently sitting in quarantine on the River Nile, as passengers and crew wait for coronavirus test results.

Covid-19 outbreak: 135 Britons land in Birmingham after quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship

A 747 jet carrying 135 British nationals and their dependants who had been aboard a cruise liner quarantined over a Covid-19 outbreak has landed at Birmingham Airport. Around 90 minutes after landing..

Recent related news from verified sources

New coronavirus cluster linked to Nile River cruise ship popular with tourists

New coronavirus cluster linked to Nile River cruise ship popular with touristsTwelve new coronavirus cases emerged Friday in Egypt among workers on a Nile River cruise ship, popular with foreign tourists, the World Health Organisation and...
New Zealand Herald

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers bound for coronavirus quarantine in California, elsewhere

An ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where...
Reuters

