Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Manchester Arena > Manchester Arena attack: Hashem Abedi will not give evidence in trial

Manchester Arena attack: Hashem Abedi will not give evidence in trial

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Hashem Abedi denies 22 murders, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester Arena bomber’s brother found guilty of plot that killed 22 [Video]

Manchester Arena bomber’s brother found guilty of plot that killed 22

The homegrown jihadi brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been found guilty of murdering 22 people and injuring hundreds more in the “cruel and cowardly” attack. Hashem Abedi was not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi 'as guilty as his brother' [Video]

Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi 'as guilty as his brother'

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Barraclough of Greater Manchester Police says Hashem Abedi was as responsible as his brother for the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people and wounded..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester Arena attack: Hashem Abedi sacks legal team

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Hashem Abedi has "withdrawn" from the trial for the rest of the case, jurors are told.
BBC Local News

Manchester Arena attack: Hashem Abedi jury sent considers verdicts

BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- Hashem Abedi is accused of helping his brother Salman plan the 2017 blast at the Manchester Arena.
BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.