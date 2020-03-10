Scots cancer charity in plea for hand sanitiser donations amid coronavirus shortage Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Ayrshire Cancer Support helps people with weak immune systems and is urging people to donate gel as they are unable to replenish their supplies due to panic buying. Ayrshire Cancer Support helps people with weak immune systems and is urging people to donate gel as they are unable to replenish their supplies due to panic buying. 👓 View full article

