Scots cancer charity in plea for hand sanitiser donations amid coronavirus shortage

Daily Record Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Scots cancer charity in plea for hand sanitiser donations amid coronavirus shortageAyrshire Cancer Support helps people with weak immune systems and is urging people to donate gel as they are unable to replenish their supplies due to panic buying.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Heartless thieves stealing hand sanitiser from cancer ward

Heartless relatives of patients at a UK hospital are stealing hand sanitiser from a cancer ward amid a shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.Paramedic Jayne...
New Zealand Herald

