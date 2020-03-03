Global  

Coronavirus: Northern Ireland only UK region without taskforce to assist schools

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Northern Ireland only UK region without taskforce to assist schoolsNorthern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a dedicated taskforce preparing for the impact of coronavirus on schools, it has emerged.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Northern Ireland schools close over positive case

Health Minister Robin Swann says two schools on the same site have closed for a deep clean.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Northern Ireland exams body plans for disruption

The Northern Ireland exams body is drawing up plans to manage any potential disruption to GCSE and A-Level assessments as a result of the coronavirus. 
Belfast Telegraph

