Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > What happens to Parliament following Nadine Dorries’ Covid-19 diagnosis?

What happens to Parliament following Nadine Dorries’ Covid-19 diagnosis?

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first British MP to test positive for the Covid-19 illness.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus [Video]Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK health minister Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus

Nadine Dorries, who is now in isolation and recovering, met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ ITV News: " What happens to Parliament following Nadine Dorries’ Covid-19 diagnosis? https://t.co/4USIfTAvsN " | vi… https://t.co/JhTpnsiTSp 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.