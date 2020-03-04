Global  

Coronavirus: Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

BBC Local News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Nadine Dorries, the first MP to test positive, is one of 382 confirmed cases in the UK.
 Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus. In a statement on Tuesday evening, Ms Dorries said:...

Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events [Video]Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country. He also held a meeting with the Delhi health Minister and other top..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published

Two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland [Video]Two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann announces that two more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the region. The two cases are not connected. One recently travelled from northern..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positiveBritain's junior health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, days after attending an event alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Nadine...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by Wales Online, Tamworth Herald, Bristol Post, Gloucestershire Echo, Belfast Telegraph, BBC News, Mid-Day, Zee News

Everywhere in UK where coronavirus hasn't hit yet including 9 parts of Midlands

There are now 373 cases of COVID-19 in the UK - including health minister Nadine Dorries
Tamworth Herald Also reported by Daily Record, Mid-Day, Zee News

auba147

🇰🇪🇵🇰🔴⚪️ RT @Steven_Swinford: EXCLUSIVE Nadine Dorries, a health minister, has become first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus She has been in We… 3 seconds ago

newsaspect

NewsAspect RT @businessinsider: UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortly before being diagnosed with the corona… 4 seconds ago

jolly_angelina

jolly_angelina - no lists please Thought this was a spoof ... Nadine Dorries tests positive for #coronavirus @simonmaginn https://t.co/V0D3I1AoTV 4 seconds ago

Maripos42680224

Mariposa RT @aliarouzi: Alarmingly in the UK health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for #coronavirus. She is now self isolating at home… 4 seconds ago

AnnabelleLMark

Annabelle Mark RT @trevorw1953: I find it unbelievable that 'Mad Nads', a health minister no less, felt unwell one day and then proceeded to hold a surger… 5 seconds ago

SwtAimee

Aimee🥺 RT @BBCBreaking: Health minister Nadine Dorries says she has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating https://t.co/79GYWaeJDb 6 seconds ago

AllanSkerratt

Allan Skerratt RT @lizneedhamSTAR: Nadine Dorries (the Health minister) has been diagnosed with #coronavirus and Chris Grayling has been appointed Chair o… 7 seconds ago

lorraineburges2

lorraine burgess You couldn’t make it up !!!!! BBC News - Coronavirus: Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive https://t.co/wwgWf1dY1x 8 seconds ago

