Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Nadine Dorries confirms coronavirus diagnosis after health minister tests positive

Nadine Dorries confirms coronavirus diagnosis after health minister tests positive

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Nadine Dorries confirms coronavirus diagnosis after health minister tests positiveHealth minister Nadine Dorries said in a statement to the BBC: "I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News 04:04

 THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE CAPITAL AND ASKED THE AUTHORITIES TO SUBMIT A COMPLIANCE REPORT BY MARCH 16. EIGHT OPPOSITION PARTIES HAVE SENT A JOINT RESOLUTION TO THE BJP-LED CENTRAL...

Recent related videos from verified sources

NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing [Video]NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing

The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) are undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily. Across the UK, over..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus [Video]Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What happens to Parliament following Nadine Dorries’ Covid-19 diagnosis?

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first British MP to test positive for the Covid-19 illness.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus live updates for Gloucestershire and UK as health minister tests positive and cases leap to 373 with six deaths

Coronavirus live updates for Gloucestershire and UK as health minister tests positive and cases leap to 373 with six deathsLatest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 as Nadine Dorris MP goes into self-isolation, Manchester City v Arsenal is cancelled over Covid-19 concerns and it's Ladies'...
Gloucestershire Echo

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stanyatsanza

#HondeValleyZW UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries confirms coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/K6cw5ZgiLy 1 hour ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Nadine Dorries confirms coronavirus diagnosis after health minister tests positive https://t.co/4liV8m0Pfm 2 hours ago

Chrissiepopple1

Chrissie popplewell Health minister mp Nadine dorries confirms she has coronavirus and her office is shut !!!!! 8 hours ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Coronavirus live updates: UK minister tests positive, Turkey confirms first case: A health minister and Conservat… https://t.co/9xkvlxgw12 9 hours ago

SamWiseLGBT

Sam Wise 🏳️‍🌈 Department of Health (UK) confirms Health Minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for #COVID19, understood to h… https://t.co/1dBnVdcxa4 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.