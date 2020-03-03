Global  

Coronavirus: UK Government minister tests positive days after visiting No 10

Bristol Post Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: UK Government minister tests positive days after visiting No 10Nadine Dorries attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week but now she is in isolation after being confirmed among the latest cases in the UK.
News video: Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus 01:08

 Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus. In a statement on Tuesday evening, Ms Dorries said:...

Sport24.co.za | Tokyo could lose Olympics if not held in 2020, says minister

Tokyo risks losing the Olympics if they're postponed later than this year over the new coronavirus, a government minister said.
News24

Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positiveBritain's junior health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, days after attending an event alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Nadine...
New Zealand Herald


Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine #LiveUpdates | A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the central government not to… https://t.co/NPskklzn18 2 minutes ago

ThisIsMalawi

This is Malawi British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, has tested positive for coronavirus, she said in a… https://t.co/HaBppqr0i5 17 minutes ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz Coronavirus: UK Government minister tests positive days after visiting No 10 https://t.co/EUIbnvvVv5 https://t.co/ufWdlv13Ye 17 minutes ago

banglanews_eng

News from Bangladesh UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, h… https://t.co/9IEVhoCfPk 27 minutes ago

ZouM__

Zouhair ⵣⵓⵀⴰⵢⵔ #UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive for #Coronavirus https://t.co/Oz7P1XMzIK 29 minutes ago

MrChrisWands

Chris Wands Might Coronavirus have spread through the UK Government? Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive https://t.co/rHCP84FUhq 46 minutes ago

RadioGdanskNews

Radio Gdansk News #coronavirus Health services in the UK are working to trace the coronavirus inside the British government after th… https://t.co/FRtNFA0nMW 55 minutes ago

metalscom

metals.com A health minister in Boris Johnson's government tests positive for coronavirus and had interacted with the prime mi… https://t.co/7MFujX25tQ 1 hour ago

