Coronavirus: Travellers returning to Brighton from Italy baffled

The Argus Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
ITALIANS flying into the UK today from the coronavirus-riddled country said they had not been given any information about self-isolation, despite the Government urging anyone returning from Italy to quarantine themselves.
