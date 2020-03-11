Global  

Naomi Campbell arrives at airport in hazmat suit amid Covid-19 outbreak

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Naomi Campbell has been pictured arriving at an airport wearing a hazmat suit amid the global panic surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak.
