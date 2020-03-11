Naomi Campbell arrives at airport in hazmat suit amid Covid-19 outbreak

Blac Goss #NaomiCampbell leaves nothing to chance as she arrives at the airport to board her flight dressed in full protectiv… https://t.co/wOn5DxtMlR 23 minutes ago

