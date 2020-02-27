Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > UEFA > Coronavirus: Wolves say Olympiakos Europa League tie is 'unnecessary risk'

Coronavirus: Wolves say Olympiakos Europa League tie is 'unnecessary risk'

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Wolves say their Europa League last-16 first-leg match at Olympiakos is an "unnecessary risk" after Uefa rejects their request to postpone the game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit [Video]Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit

Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol [Video]Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Several Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on February 26 clashed with police in Barcelona ahead of their Europa League tie with Espanyol. Filmed inside an Italian restaurant in Placa Reial the footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Wolves' Europa League tie at Olympiakos set to be behind closed doors

Wolves look set to face Olympiakos behind closed doors in the Europa League on Thursday after the Greek government bans spectators.
BBC Sport

Wolves match to be behind closed doors

Wolves' Europa League tie at Olympiacos on Thursday will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus.
Express and Star Also reported by •Team TalkBBC SportSutton Coldfield Observer

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hassantickles

SIT RT @SkySportsNews: Wolves say UEFA has rejected a request for their Europa League match at Olympiakos to be postponed, with the game set to… 1 minute ago

IanHSmith

The Design Thinker A mindless decision from another corrupt European organisation. Coronavirus: Wolves say Olympiakos Europa League ti… https://t.co/CI46JljzvB 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.